Revenue Officials Demolish Illegal Constructions in Manikonda
Five houses built on 60-square-yard plots razed amid police security in Gandipet zone
Hyderabad: Gandipet Revenue officials on Wednesday carried out demolition drives against illegal constructions within the limits of Manikonda Municipality. The drive was conducted amid tight security provided by the Narsingi police.
According to reports, officials have so far demolished five houses built on plots measuring about 60 square yards.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
