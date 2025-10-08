 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Revenue Officials Demolish Illegal Constructions in Manikonda

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2025 1:49 PM IST

Five houses built on 60-square-yard plots razed amid police security in Gandipet zone

Revenue Officials Demolish Illegal Constructions in Manikonda
x
Gandipet Revenue officials on Wednesday carried out demolition drives

Hyderabad: Gandipet Revenue officials on Wednesday carried out demolition drives against illegal constructions within the limits of Manikonda Municipality. The drive was conducted amid tight security provided by the Narsingi police.

According to reports, officials have so far demolished five houses built on plots measuring about 60 square yards.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news manikonda 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X