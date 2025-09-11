Revenue Minister Ponguleti: Step Up Relief Operations In Flood-Affected Districts

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed officials to intensify relief operations in flood-affected areas of Kamareddy and Medak districts which suffered heavy damage due to the recent rain. He noted that advance preparations by the government had helped in reducing loss of life and property, but stressed that the relief works should be expedited further.

At a review meeting here on Wednesday with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, special chief secretary, disaster management, Arvind Kumar and finance secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to assess the situation, he asked officials to immediately release pending compensation amounts and ensure no victim was left waiting.

Srinivas Reddy said that repair of tanks, ponds and roads should be taken up on priority. He informed that `10 crore was released to each of the severely affected districts and `5 crore to those with moderate damage. He instructed district collectors to coordinate with departmental heads in Hyderabad for effective monitoring of relief operations.

Srinivas Reddy expressed displeasure over delays in submission of utilisation certificates (UCs) to the Centre for funds already spent on flood relief. He directed departments to submit all UCs by September 13 without fail. In view of the weather department’s warning of heavy rains over the next two days due to a low-pressure system, he asked officials to remain alert and take preventive measures.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from irrigation, panchayat raj, health, municipal administration, R&B, and power departments.

Later, Sriniavs Reddy also held a separate review on journalists’ welfare. He stressed that government policies should genuinely benefit working journalists and not be misused. Accompanied by Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy, I&PR special commissioner Ch. Priyanka and CM's CPRO G. Malsur, Srinivas Reddy discussed the accreditation cards policy, health schemes and awards for journalists besides measures to address attacks on media persons. It was decided to convene another meeting with officials from labour, health, home and finance departments to finalise decisions on these issues.