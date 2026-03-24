Revenue Minister Ponguleti: State Govt Relaxes Norms for Sada Bainama Land Regularisation

Hyderabad:Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday announced that the government would expedite the disposal of long-pending sada bainama applications that have remained unresolved since 2020. Speaking in the Legislative Council during Question Hour, the minister said the previous BRS government had accepted applications related to sada bainamas, but failed to provide a mechanism for their resolution under the 2020 Record of Rights (ROR) Act.

He stated that the issue has now been addressed under the Bhu Bharati Act. However, the earlier provision mandating affidavits from both the buyer and seller created practical difficulties at the field level. Taking these challenges into account, the government has decided to require an affidavit only from the purchaser. Accordingly, GO 76 has been issued to streamline the process. The minister noted that over nine lakh applications are currently pending across the state and assured that all of them would be resolved in a phased manner.

Highlighting land reforms, Srinivasa Reddy said that on a pilot basis, re-survey has been conducted in five out of 413 villages lacking proper cadastral maps. As part of this initiative, each survey number has been assigned a unique “Bhudhaar" number, similar to Aadhaar. He further announced that, excluding Hyderabad, land surveys will soon be taken up in 70 villages in each of the 32 districts. The surveys will be conducted in phases and Bhudhaar numbers will be issued systematically to provide a permanent solution to land-related issues in the state.

On the issue of corruption, the minister said that certain individuals, in collusion with Mee Seva operators, had misappropriated government funds to the tune of ₹3.99 crore by exploiting loopholes in the previous Dharani portal. A high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the matter, and strict action will be taken to recover the misappropriated amount. He warned that no one involved, including officials at any level, would be spared.

Replying to another question, the minister criticised the previous BRS government for introducing the Dharani portal hastily and without public consultation, which, he said, led to new land-related disputes. He added that while the Dharani portal had around 40 to 41 modules, the new Bhu Bharati portal has been simplified to just six modules. The transition is being carried out in phases, and the government aims to fully roll out the Bhu Bharati portal by the end of April.