Revenue min instructs officials to finish canal repair at earliest

He examined the repair work of the breach in the canal at Hatya thanda of Kusumanchi mandal and issued instructions for completion of the works at the earliest.

He directed the engineers to scale up manpower and machinery to finish the work at the earliest. He underlined the need to release water to the canal after repairing of the canal. Works should be taken up through day and night. Flood lights should be set up at the place for continuation of works in night, he added.

Chief engineer of irrigation Vidhaya Sagar and superintendent engineer Narsinga Rao were present.