Jubilee Hills Bypolls: Muslims Rally Behind Cong

Congress appears to have consolidated strong backing from the Muslim community in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where their votes are expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming bypoll. Out of nearly four lakh voters in the constituency, about one lakh are Muslims, largely belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. A visit to Borabanda, Rahmathnagar and Vengalrao Nagar divisions in Jubilee Hills constituency on Thursday to assess the mood of voters ahead of Jubilee Hill bypoll on November 11, indicated that Muslims favoured Congress for implementing series of welfare measures initiated by the Revanth government, including the issuance of new ration cards after a decade, supply of free fine rice, and the promise to construct 4,000 new Indiramma houses for the poor in the constituency. The Congress government’s focus on promoting Urdu and strengthening minority educational institutions has also contributed to the positive sentiment.

The AIMIM extending support to Congress, coupled with the inclusion of former cricketer and senior leader Mohd Azharuddin as Minority Welfare Minister in the State Cabinet, has further strengthened the Congress position among Muslim voters. The ruling party’s appeal has been bolstered by the perception that having a Congress MLA would bring greater development benefits to the Jubilee Hills constituency.

A voter from Borabanda summed up the prevailing mood, saying, “A bypoll is different from a general election. Congress will not lose power if it loses this election, and neither BRS nor BJP will come to power even if their candidates win. But if the ruling party’s candidate wins, the constituency will definitely receive more funds and attention from the state government.”

Another voter from Rahmathnagar cited the example of Secunderabad Cantonment, where pending development works were expedited after the Congress candidate won the bypoll in May 2024. “Funds were sanctioned for long-pending elevated corridors after that win. We are hoping for similar results in Jubilee Hills if Congress wins,” he said.

Muslim voters in particular seem more inclined towards Congress, citing the inclusive policies of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government. The recently completed Caste Census has earned appreciation in the community. The survey revealed that Muslims constitute 12.58% of Telangana’s population, of which 10.08% are socially and educationally backward. “Now we have empirical evidence to defend the 4% reservation for Muslims. We can even seek enhancement of reservations in future based on caste census data,” a voter noted.

Muslim voters opined that during the previous BRS regime, minority educational institutions reportedly suffered heavy neglect. A large number of minority-run colleges were shut down and Muslims were ignored in appointment to nominated posts in the government.

The BRS government’s unfulfilled promises regarding Waqf lands have also become a sore point. “KCR had promised to restore encroached Waqf lands but not a single inch of land was recovered in ten years,” a voter in Vengalrao Nagar pointed out.

Under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Congress claims to have taken a more inclusive approach to governance. The Congress government sanctioned additional engineering seats for minority students, along with one new law college and two pharmacy colleges. Madina Engineering College in Mahabubnagar was revived under the Congress regime. The government also launched the Young India Integrated Residential Schools initiative for Minorities along with BCs, SCs and STs. “For the first time, minority students are being treated on par with SC, ST, and BC students,” a student noted.

The Congress government also enhanced diet charges for students by 40% and raised allowances for girl students by 200%. Congress leaders highlight that thousands of new ration cards have been issued, including 40,000 in Jubilee Hills alone, and every household is receiving fine rice. Urdu educational institutions have been revived, Urdu teachers appointed, and several closed Urdu schools reopened.