Revanth’s Support-Women Policy Clicks

Hyderabad:Keeping his word on empowerment of women, both social and political, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ensured the victory of 11 women leaders form the Congress as heads of municipalities in the general category — open for all genders — in the indirect elections held on Monday.

While BRS made space for only one woman candidate in the general category, two other women, one independent and one from AIFB, also got elected from the category after joining the ruling party. This will take the number of women accommodated by the Congress in general category to 13 and total women chiefs of urban local bodies (ULBs) to 70 so far. Women have already got the or lioness’ share in reservation fixation, with more than half the seats in 116 municipalities and two in the seven corporations.



The Chief Minister had inducted two women ministers — Konda Surekha and Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, in sharp contrast to the BRS regime which had no women representation in the Cabinet for a long time. Revanth Reddy launched free bus travel for women as part of fulfilling his election promise within a week of taking oath. He said women had saved `9,000 crore in travel expenses.



The Chief Minister also fulfilled his promise of two gas cylinders free of cost and allotment of weaker section housing in the name of women. His government revived interest free loans to women self help groups and launched ambitious project of solar power generation units by the SHGs.



Women chairpersons elected from general category



Congress



Devari Samatha (Chevella)



V Manasa (Makthal)

Padma Tumu (Bodhan)

Morishetti Niveditha (Suryapet)

Smt Seema Shetkar (Bichkunda)

Dhillikar Saraswathi (Maddur)

Smt Patlolla Neeraja (Tandur)

Dubba Soniya (Moinabad)

Dontha Anjali (Laxettipet)

Manasa Swarna (Nandikonda)

Dandi Laxmi (Husnabad) (SC)

BRS (1)



Jinka Suvarna (Amarchinta)



AIFB (1)



Manjula (Waddepalle), joined Congress



Independent (1)



Jyothi Guguloth (Mahbubabad), joined Congress

