Revanth’s Roadshows to Intensify Jubilee Hills Bypoll Campaign

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress is set to intensify its campaign for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is leading a series of roadshows in two phases covering all six divisions of the constituency. The Chief Minister will conduct roadshows on October 30 and 31 in the first phase, followed by a second round on November 4 and 5 to reach out to voters across the remaining areas, according to the schedule finalised by TPCC.

The six divisions under Jubilee Hills constituency are Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda and Shaikpet. Revanth Reddy will cover all these divisions in a phased manner to strengthen Congress prospects in the high-profile contest. The party aims to wrest the seat from the opposition BRS, replicating the success it achieved in the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll held in May 2024, when Congress snatched the seat from BRS.

To ensure a coordinated and aggressive campaign, the Chief Minister has deployed 13 ministers and MP Mallu Ravi as division-wise incharges for the six divisions and assigned them specific responsibilities. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar will oversee Yousufguda, Gaddam Vivek and Konda Surekha Shaikpet, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will supervise Rahmathnagar, D. Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar will take charge of Somajiguda, Damodar Rajanrasimha and Jupally Krishna Rao will handle Erragadda, while Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Vakati Srihari will be responsible for Vengal Rao Nagar. Minister Seethakka, along with MP Mallu Ravi, will campaign in Borabanda division.

In addition to the ministers, the Chief Minister has also mobilised 55 senior Congress leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, MPs and chairpersons of state-run corporations, to take part in the campaign. Altogether, 70 senior leaders will participate in door-to-door outreach until November 9, the final day of campaigning.

Revanth Reddy has instructed the teams to engage directly with residents, highlight the Congress government’s welfare and development initiatives and seek voter support for the party’s candidate V. Naveen Yadav. The high-decibel campaign marks the Congress’s determined push to capture the prestigious Jubilee Hills seat, that it had won last in 2009 Assembly polls, and consolidate its political momentum in the city ahead of upcoming GHMC elections scheduled for early 2026.