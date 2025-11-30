Revanth's December 3 Visit to Boost Husnabad’s Infrastructure Growth

WARANGAL: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to make his first visit to the Husnabad constituency since taking office on December 3, marking a significant occasion for the region. To ensure the success of the tour, Backward Class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a high-level review meeting with key Congress leaders from Husnabad Town and rural units at the MLA camp office in Husnabad, Karimnagar district, on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Prabhakar said the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for several development projects and later address a public meeting in the town. He stated that the CM’s visit would accelerate the development of Husnabad and urged leaders to personally deliver invitation letters for the tour to every household.

The minister instructed officials to prioritise essential arrangements for the public meeting, including infrastructure, stage setup, security and drinking water facilities. He also directed Congress leaders to arrange transport for public mobilisation and work collectively to secure a clean sweep in the upcoming sarpanch elections across all villages.

Prabhakar reviewed ongoing development works and noted that several issues in Husnabad villages are being resolved. He highlighted the progress made in road and drainage works, gram panchayat buildings and anganwadi constructions, underscoring the large-scale development underway in the constituency.

He also assured that the long-pending Gouravelli project is moving forward, with hurdles being cleared and canal works nearing completion to support agricultural growth in the region. The minister further advised local leaders to make effective use of the Steel Bank provided to every village in the constituency.