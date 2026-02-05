Revanth Writing His Legacy With Abuse, Degrading Discourse: Harish

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS Legislature Party deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao on Thursday said, “Revanth Reddy’s legacy as a Chief Minister will be that of a person who indulged in utter degradation of political discourse by using unbridled abusive language.”

Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao said, “Revanth Reddy has no satisfaction of achieving anything. To cover up his failures, he is increasingly resorting to heaping abuse on the Opposition. His targeting of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with abuse is making people hang their heads in shame. It is Telangana’s misfortune that Revanth Reddy is the Chief Minister.”

Harish Rao said the BRS was capable of similar attacks, but “we want to practice politics of value. Revanth, who is insecure, on the other hand, with nothing to show for two and a half years of governance, is resorting to vulgarity to hide his incompetence and failures.”

Harish Rao said instead of constant attacks on Chandrashekar Rao, without mentioning whom, Revanth Reddy could not spend a single day, the Chief Minister should reflect on his performance. “What objection does he have if people of Telangana want to KCR their ‘Jatipita’? Everyone knows that it was KCR who made Telangana statehood possible and the development that followed,” Harish Rao said, adding that people of Kodangal who elected Revanth Reddy, should reflect on the conduct of their MLA.