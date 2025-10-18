Revanth Warns Officials Over Govt Schemes' Execution

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday warned top officials against showing negligence in implementing government schemes and development programmes. He made it clear that his government would not tolerate any laxity in the execution of welfare initiatives.

During a review meeting held at his residence with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, CMO secretaries, and heads of various departments, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction that even after two years of the Congress government being in power, some officials had not changed their working style.

He instructed officials to work with greater coordination across departments, avoid taking unilateral decisions that could harm the government’s image, and ensure that every decision benefits the public.

Revanth Reddy directed the Chief Secretary to regularly collect progress reports from all departments and review the status of ongoing projects. He also ordered CMO officials to promptly bring to his notice any pending files or delays in implementation.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to immediately take steps to secure central grants and funds under centrally sponsored schemes, giving priority to those requiring the state’s matching share. He added that henceforth, weekly reports from all departments must be submitted to him for direct review.