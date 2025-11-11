Revanth Wants Big Voting in JH

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked Congress leaders and cadre to prioritise raising the voting percentage in Tuesday’s Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. Party sources said Revanth Reddy stressed on effective micro-level booth management as the key to increasing voter turnout.

In a review meeting with incharge ministers and senior leaders at his residence on Monday, the Chief Minister reviewed the party’s strategy for polling day and highlighted the importance of an organised ground-level effort to boost voting percentage.

He reportedly told the leaders that historically, voting in Jubilee Hills has hovered around 50 per cent since the 2018 Assembly elections, and urged them to work towards pushing the turnout to at least 70 per cent or more. Higher participation, he said, would translate into a higher majority for the Congress candidate.

Revanth Reddy directed booth-level leaders to actively reach out to every voter on polling day, ensure they visit the polling centres and cast their votes. He reminded them that the party had already deployed incharges for every 100 voters, and insisted that these incharges take responsibility for mobilising all voters under their jurisdiction.

Stating that every single vote would be crucial in the bypoll, Revanth Reddy asked leaders and cadre to stay alert, avoid complacency and keep vigil until polling concludes and the EVMs are secured in strong rooms. He instructed them to monitor any attempts at violations by rival parties and immediately inform Election Commission flying squads and officials if any irregularities were spotted.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence of a comfortable Congress victory, citing voter support for the government’s welfare schemes and development programmes implemented over the last 23 months. He said the positive mood among the electorate in Jubilee Hills reflects their desire to back the ruling party candidate, V. Naveen Yadav, to ensure sustained development and smooth execution of welfare measures in the remaining three years of the government’s term.