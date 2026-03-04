Revanth Wants 22 More IPS Officers For Telangana

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the sanctioned strength of IPS officers in Telangana from the current 83 to 105 in line with the state’s growing administrative and security needs.

During his meeting with the Union minister, the Chief Minister said Telangana, like the rest of the country, was facing several modern challenges, including cybercrime, drug trafficking, white-collar crimes, and other emerging security threats.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the increasing administrative demands due to the reorganisation of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Police Commissionerates, the proposed Future City Commissionerate, and the rapidly growing population in Hyderabad.

He said the first cadre review for Telangana was conducted in 2016. As the second one, which was due in 2021, was carried out in 2025, Revanth Reddy asked Shah to conduct the third review as scheduled in 2026.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed Maoist surrenders and their rehabilitation. Revanth Reddy informed Shah that 591 Maoists have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream of society during this period.

He also noted that several senior Maoist leaders have recently returned to normal life, and the state government is providing them with compensation and rehabilitation assistance in accordance with the rules. The Chief Minister further requested the Home Minister to extend financial support from the Central government for development works in the backward regions of the state.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V. Seshadri, DGP B. Shivdhar Reddy, Intelligence Additional DGP Vijay Kumar, and SIB IGP B. Sumathi were also present at the meeting.