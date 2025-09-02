Revanth Says He Will Fulfil YSR’s Legacy, Vision

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced plans to revive the Pranahita-Chevella irigation project, precursor of the Kaleshwaram scheme, aimed at channeling Godavari waters from Tummidihatti, along with completing the pending SLBC tunnel to bring Krishna waters to the drought-hit and fluoride-affected Nalgonda district.

These initiatives are intended to fulfill the legacy and vision of the late Chief Minister Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Speaking at the presentation of the YSR Memorial Awards 2025, where natural farming advocate Subhash Palekar, Dr. Chadalavada Sudha, and Dr Nagabhushana Rao were honoured, Revanth Reddy said his government is committed to completing these two major irrigation projects.

The Pranahita-Chevella project — which was redesigned as the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme — will bring Godavari waters to the Hyderabad neighbourhood of Chevella, Tandur, Parigi, and Vikarabad. Despite Rs.11,000 crore already being spent by the previous Congress government, the project was shelved by the BRS government in favour of other barrages — a matter the Chief Minister declined to elaborate on, noting that the public is aware.

To combat fluoride contamination and irrigate 3.65 lakh acres in Nalgonda, the government will complete the 42-kilometre SLBC tunnel.

Revanth Reddy credited Dr Rajashekhar Reddy for pioneering these ventures, highlighting his use of advanced tunnel boring machine technology to carve an 11-metre diameter tunnel for Krishna waters.

Addressing the ongoing urea crisis, the Chief Minister directed Cabinet colleagues Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu to draft policies promoting Subhash Palekar’s natural farming methods. This aims to reduce dependency on urea and chemical fertilisers, which contribute to an annual outflow of Rs.4.25 crore from each village toward expensive chemical inputs, according to Palekar’s studies.

Reflecting on contemporary politics, Revanth Reddy remarked that while many approach him as friends during his tenure, true loyalty like that of K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao to Dr Rajashekhar Reddy was rare. He lamented the transient nature of political alliances today, noting that Ramachandra Rao stood by Dr Rajashekhar Reddy unwaveringly from his student days until his death, and continues his legacy by honouring contributors to agriculture.

He emphasised his government’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a celebration through initiatives like free electricity, farm loan waivers, distribution of quality rice at no cost, the Aarogyasri health scheme, and fee reimbursement. Since taking office, loans of two lakh farmers have been waived, totalling `20,617 crore in relief for over 25 lakh farmers. Additionally, a ₹500 bonus is being given on paddy procurement.

Subhash Palekar urged the government to adopt natural farming statewide, warning that chemical and organic farming methods — as currently practised — are detrimental. He described chemical farming and the greenhouse gas emissions from organic methods as “more dangerous than an atomic bomb.” Calling it a premeditated economic exploitation, he pledged support to the government’s natural farming policy efforts.

Recalling Dr Rajashekhar Reddy’s historic padayatra across united Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the former CM’s dedication to understanding the struggles of the poor, farmers, and marginalised. Notably, Dr Rajashekhar Reddy’s first action after taking oath was signing the file for free electricity to farmers — a scheme still recognised as his pioneering achievement.

Describing Dr Rajashekhar Reddy as a leader who set benchmarks in governance, Vikramarka called on followers to uphold his ideals. He lauded the YSR Memorial Awards organised by Ramachandra Rao, emphasising the extraordinary friendship between the two leaders. He also commended Ramachandra Rao’s grandchildren for presenting a Rs.25 lakh cash prize under the award, an unprecedented tribute.

The event was attended by former Haryana chief minister and close YSR associate Bhupinder Singh Hooda, IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ramachandra Rao, and others.