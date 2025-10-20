Revanth Roots for Yadavs’ Progress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that there was a need to provide a suitable place for members of the Yadav community in welfare, politics and development and assured the community that his government would resolve their issues if brought to its notice.

Participating in the Sadar Sammelan at NTR Stadium here, Revanth Reddy sought the Yadav community support to develop Hyderabad and Telangana.

Stating that the Yadav community played a key role in the formation and development of Telangana, the Chief Minister said after coming into power, the Congress government declared Sadar Utsav a state festival, which had not been done in the last 10 years under the BRS government, and extended necessary funds. “There is no way of putting aside the Yadav community but it will be encouraged more," he said.

Saying “Yadavo Ka Khader Hyderabad Sadar”, Revanth Reddy noted that festival was being organised even during the rule of the Qutb Shahis, the Nizams and in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Recalling his participation in the YMCA Sadar, Revanth Reddy said he was now taking part in the festival as a Chief Minister today.

Haryana former governor Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Vivek Venkatswamy, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, his father Anjan Kumar Yaav and other political leaders were present at the event.