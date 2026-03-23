Revanth Vows To Rehabilitate Musi Affected

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the state government is committed to ensuring rehabilitation for every displaced family under the Musi rejuvenation project and urged Opposition parties to refrain from spreading “false propaganda” against the initiative.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister announced that the government is ready to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to facilitate wider consultations on the Musi Riverfront Development project. The proposed panel will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and include ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, enabling Opposition members to submit their suggestions.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Revanth Reddy said a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared for the Musi’s development and assured that no individual would be rendered homeless due to the project. “We will not harm even a single individual,” he said, while appealing to political parties to engage constructively rather than politicising the issue.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the Musi project and questioned why Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao was opposing the Musi project now when he himself claims that it was he who established the Musi River Development Corporation for Musi rejuvenation, when he was MAUD minister.

Highlighting the Musi project’s broader vision, Revanth said the government is planning a major elevated corridor along the Musi River, stretching from Gandipet to Gourelli. The proposed corridor will significantly reduce travel time across the 40-km stretch and ease traffic congestion in the city, he added.

Drawing comparisons with metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, the Chief Minister noted that Hyderabad is currently in a better position but warned that failure to act now could lead to similar challenges, including pollution, drainage issues and traffic congestion.

Revanth Reddy also outlined the government’s long-term development strategy under “Telangana Rising 2047,” which divides the state into three economic zones — Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE). He said polluting industries within CURE will be relocated to PURE areas to improve urban living conditions.

The Chief Minister further announced plans to develop a 10,000 sq km industrial corridor stressed the government’s shift from “good governance” to “smart governance.” He said a unified policy framework has been introduced across departments to ensure transparency and administrative efficiency, along with the strategic division of Hyderabad into three municipal corporations for better coordination.

Reaffirming the government’s inclusive approach, Revanth Reddy said stakeholder participation would remain central to the Musi project, while ensuring sustainable development and economic growth of the state.