Revanth Vows to Expose KLIS Irregularities, Slams BRS, BJP

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has vowed to release all documents related to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) within the next two to three days, alleging large-scale irregularities during its execution under the previous BRS government. In an informal interaction with journalists in Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth launched a scathing attack on BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family, calling them “enemies of Telangana.” He also accused Union minister G. Kishan Reddy of obstructing the state’s development.

Reaffirming his uncompromising stance against any reconciliation with the BRS leadership, Revanth asserted, “As long as I am in the Congress, there is no place for KCR’s family members in our party. They have no relevance in Telangana’s politics.” Talking about Rao’s appearance before the Justice Ghose Commission earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy said his government would soon release a detailed dossier outlining discrepancies in the Kaleshwaram project. “The people of Telangana deserve to know the truth. I will expose the wrongdoings related to Kaleshwaram. BRS must answer for its actions,” he said.

Responding to K. Kavitha’s recent remarks that her father was surrounded by “devils” within BRS, Revanth dismissed them as a calculated media stunt. “This family rift is just an attempt to stay in the public eye. They are like the characters from the Telugu movie Assembly Rowdy, grabbing attention with their antics,” he remarked. Revanth Reddy indicated that Rao family members won’t be admitted into the Congress.

Turning his focus to the BJP, Revanth Reddy said Union minister G. Kishan Reddy has done nothing to secure central funds or facilitate the development of Telangana. "Despite serving as a Union minister twice, Kishan Reddy has failed to lobby for the welfare of the state. He hasn’t even reviewed the pending projects concerning Telangana with the central government," Revanth Reddy said, adding that Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi had ensured the development of metro rail projects in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, but Kishan Reddy had opposed Hyderabad's Metro Rail expansion.

The CM also claimed that Kishan Reddy had failed to bring any major projects or funding for Telangana, despite holding a position of influence. "Other BJP leaders brought infrastructure to their states, but Kishan Reddy has obstructed development in Telangana," Revanth alleged.

Revanth Reddy further questioned Kishan Reddy’s commitment to Telangana’s growth. “Has Kishan Reddy ever demanded the Centre to allocate projects or funds for Telangana? Has he ever raised issues related to Telangana with the Prime Minister or the Cabinet?” he asked.

While criticising the Union minister, Revanth Reddy said he would be willing to work with him — but only if Kishan Reddy genuinely committed to the state’s progress. “Kishan Reddy is the biggest obstacle to Telangana’s development. If he is serious about Telangana’s future, I am ready to work with him for the state’s benefit,” the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to social justice, pointing to the recent expansion of his Cabinet. He said that 55 per cent of the ministers now represent marginalised communities. He added that unless such inequalities are addressed, the threat of Naxalism will continue to linger in the country.