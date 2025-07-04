Revanth Vows 100 MLAs, 15 MPs In Next Polls

Hyderabad, July 4: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday declared that he would ensure the party's victory in 100 Assembly constituencies and secure 15 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana when the elections are next held.

Addressing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting of village-level Congress leaders and workers at LB Stadium on Friday, Revanth Reddy said, “Kharge ji, I am promising you that I will deliver 100 Assembly seats and 15 MPs from Telangana. Please convey this to Sonia ji and Rahul ji. If I fall short even by one seat, I will take full responsibility.”

The crowd erupted in thunderous applause as Revanth Reddy asked party workers if they were ready to join him in this mission. “This is not just my promise, but a challenge to our entire cadre to rise and deliver,” he said.

Revanth Reddy reminded the gathering that during the Congress plenary held in Hyderabad in September 2023 in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he had promised to bring the Congress back to power in Telangana, and had done so in December 2023. He expressed similar confidence in fulfilling his new promise for 2029 elections.

The Chief Minister said that he will now shift his focus to local body elections. “I will ensure our sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC and municipal candidates win the elections,” he said.

Slamming BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and other opposition parties for criticising the Congress government, the Chief Minister said: “We shattered the arrogance of the Kalvakuntla family. People said this government wouldn’t last or deliver schemes, but we proved them wrong and made Telangana a national model.”

He listed his government’s achievements in 18 months, including implementation of Rythu Bharosa, paddy bonus, free sanna biyyam for the poor, crop loan waiver, massive recruitment drives and attracting Rs 3 lakh crore in investments. He announced initiatives like Young India residential schools, skill and sports universities and empowerment schemes for women.

“We named the Rs 5 meal scheme after Indiramma because she symbolises the essence of welfare,” the Chief Minister said. He urged women to join self-help groups and assured that under Indiramma Rajyam, women would gain financial independence and dignity.

Revanth Reddy asked leaders and cadre to “declare a social media war. The Kalvakuntla family is undertaking false propaganda against the Congress government on social media platforms. They must be defeated. Despite implementing several welfare schemes and development programmes within a short span of 18 months, we failed to communicate to people effectively.

“We are lagging behind in publicity. We should declare social media war to counter the BRS’ false propaganda. The coming local body polls are for our party leader and workers at grassroot level. I will ensure 100 per cent justice to every loyal worker.”

With the number of MLA seats increasing to 150 due to delimitation of constituencies and women's reservation, Revanth Reddy said 60 women MLAs would soon enter the Assembly.

"You don’t have to come to Delhi. The ticket will come to your home. Your duty is to work sincerely and committedly for the party. I will take care of your tickets and victory in the elections. Let’s win 100 Assembly seats and 15 MPs in Telangana in 2029 and form the government again in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.