Revanth Raises Concern Over US Tariff Hike, Visa Norms

DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2025 3:38 PM IST

CM urges US to adopt positive, growth-oriented policies to strengthen India-US ties during Hudson Institute delegation meeting

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a meeting held with 16-member delegation from the Hudson Institute.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the US government’s recent hike in tariffs and tightening of visa norms during a meeting with a 16-member delegation from the Hudson Institute.

He stated that decisions and policies adopted by the US should reflect a positive outlook and further strengthen the longstanding India-US relationship. CM Revanth emphasized the need for both countries to implement growth-oriented policies that can serve as a global model for cooperation and development.
The delegation, comprising scholars and business leaders, is visiting various Indian states under the aegis of the India Foundation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
