Revanth Raises Concern Over US Tariff Hike, Visa Norms

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the US government’s recent hike in tariffs and tightening of visa norms during a meeting with a 16-member delegation from the Hudson Institute.

He stated that decisions and policies adopted by the US should reflect a positive outlook and further strengthen the longstanding India-US relationship. CM Revanth emphasized the need for both countries to implement growth-oriented policies that can serve as a global model for cooperation and development.

The delegation, comprising scholars and business leaders, is visiting various Indian states under the aegis of the India Foundation.