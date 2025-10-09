Revanth Raises Concern Over US Tariff Hike, Visa Norms
CM urges US to adopt positive, growth-oriented policies to strengthen India-US ties during Hudson Institute delegation meeting
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the US government’s recent hike in tariffs and tightening of visa norms during a meeting with a 16-member delegation from the Hudson Institute.
He stated that decisions and policies adopted by the US should reflect a positive outlook and further strengthen the longstanding India-US relationship. CM Revanth emphasized the need for both countries to implement growth-oriented policies that can serve as a global model for cooperation and development.
The delegation, comprising scholars and business leaders, is visiting various Indian states under the aegis of the India Foundation.
