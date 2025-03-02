Revanth Visits Wanaparthy, Lays Foundation for Temple Development Works

Wanaparthy: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Wanaparthy, where he offered silk robes to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the local temple on Sunday. Special prayers were performed during his visit, and Vedic scholars presented the Lord’s Tirtha Prasadam to the CM. Following this, the CM laid the foundation stone for various development works at the temple. The event was attended by Ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, several Congress MLAs, and other leaders.



