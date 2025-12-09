Revanth Virtually Unveils Telangana Talli Statues Across All District Collectors’ Offices

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday virtually inaugurated Telangana Talli statues at all district collectorates across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the announcement made on December 9, 2009, brought immense happiness and restored dignity to the people of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy recalled that the congress leader Sonia Gandhi first assured the creation of Telangana in 2004 during a public meeting in Karimnagar and later fulfilled that promise, making her a key figure in the state's formation.

He added that as a tribute, the present government has decided to officially observe December 9 as Telangana Talli Avatarana Dinotsavam every year. Last year, the Telangana government installed the first Telangana Talli statue at the state secretariat as part of this initiative.



The Chief Minister further declared that both Telangana Talli Avatarana Dinotsavam and Sonia Gandhi’s birthday will continue to be celebrated every year as a symbol of gratitude for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

