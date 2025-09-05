Revanth Urges Teachers to Partner in Rebuilding Telangana Through Education Reforms

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday has appealed to the teaching fraternity to join hands with the state government in the reconstruction of Telangana through comprehensive education reforms.

Speaking at Teachers’ Day celebrations, the Chief Minister said he had chosen to hold the education portfolio to revive a sector that was “completely ruined during the 10 years of BRS rule.”

“Many Chief Ministers have traditionally kept Revenue, Finance, and Irrigation under their control. I chose to oversee education because reviving this key sector is my priority,” he said, hitting back at opposition criticism over holding the education portfolio.

Revanth said that while the previous government promised “free KG to PG education,” it neither fulfilled the pledge nor recruited teachers after 2017. In contrast, his government recruited 11,000 teachers within 55 days of assuming office. He also accused the previous regime of turning education into a business, starving universities of teaching staff, and leaving premier institutions like Osmania and Kakatiya Universities in decline.

Praising the role of teachers in the Telangana movement, he said they had carried the slogan of Jai Telangana to every village and played a pivotal role in mobilising people. “The people’s government will always stand by teachers and address their demands,” he assured.

The CM said the government had already set up a committee to draft a new Education Policy. He noted that government school enrollment had risen by three lakh since his government took office, with 24 lakh children now studying in 27,000 government schools compared to 34 lakh in 10,000 private schools.

The CM said government teachers were “highly qualified and socially responsible” and stressed that they must be provided with proper facilities along with salaries. He announced Rs. 130 crore had been sanctioned for the Amma Adarsh Schools initiative, where Self-Help Groups manage schools.

Appealing to teachers to take midday meals with students to ensure quality, he said, “Let us pledge to develop government schools to compete with corporate institutions.”

The CM also unveiled skill and sports initiatives, including Young India Residential Schools, a Skills University, 65 upgraded ITIs in partnership with Tata, and upcoming Young India Sports University and Sports Academy. Teachers, he urged, must identify rural sporting talent and guide youth toward careers in sports.

Highlighting the threat of narcotics, he said teachers must also create awareness among students about drug abuse. “The government has already established Eagle Force to curb drug trafficking and ganja smuggling. The students’ future is Telangana’s future, and teachers have a vital role in shaping it,” he said.