Revanth Urges Surveyors To Solve Farmers’ Issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged newly licensed surveyors to work diligently to resolve farmers’ land-related issues and to uphold the good image of the state government. He handed over licenses to over 3,500 surveyors who were selected through a written examination and trained by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).



Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said that the previous BRS government had introduced the Dharani portal, which, instead of simplifying the process for farmers, created numerous complications by uploading incorrect details of survey numbers, landowners, and locations. He noted that around nine lakh applications are still pending due to the negligence of the previous government in maintaining the Dharani system properly.



“Every major struggle in Telangana’s history has revolved around land issues. The armed peasant struggle in the past was also linked to the fight for land rights. The issue involving Chakali Ilamma and the then landlords led to the Telangana armed struggle, which became a landmark event in the state’s history,” the Chief Minister said.



He emphasised that land holds deep emotional and cultural significance, being considered akin to a mother who gives birth. The government, he said, is entrusting the newly appointed surveyors with the crucial responsibility of safeguarding landowners’ rights and accurately demarcating land boundaries.



“If you make mistakes, it is not only you but also the government that will earn a bad name. To prevent such situations, I strongly urge all surveyors to work with integrity and responsibility, and to resolve land-related issues in rural areas,” Revanth Reddy said.



He further alleged that the Dharani Act introduced by the previous government had become a tool for a few influential landlords to consolidate their dominance, and that the people of Telangana had rejected this in the recent elections.



The Chief Minister also criticised the BRS government for its failure to provide employment opportunities to the youth. “After the Congress government came to power, we saw happiness in the eyes of the unemployed as recruitment processes were revived,” he said.



Outlining his government’s vision, Revanth Reddy stated, “Our goal is to make Telangana a $3-trillion economy by 2047. We need everyone’s cooperation to move in that direction. If you are the backbone of the nation, stand with the farmers. I urge all newly licensed surveyors to partner with the government in developing Telangana by 2047.”









