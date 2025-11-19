Revanth Urges Centre to Clear Telangana Projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to expedite long-pending approvals for key infrastructure projects in Telangana, including the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, diversion of Godavari water to the capital region, and the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

He said these initiatives are crucial for transforming Hyderabad into a globally competitive metropolis capable of standing alongside global cities such as Tokyo, Singapore, and New York.

“Telangana is not competing with other states. Our competition is with global cities like Singapore, Tokyo, and New York. To realise this vision, consistent support from the Centre is essential,” Revanth Reddy said.

Addressing the regional meeting of urban development ministers for south-west States, chaired by Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister stressed that several major proposals concerning Telangana were awaiting clearances from the Centre.

Reiterating his earlier description of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “bade bhai” (elder brother), he said a Prime Minister must show magnanimity as an elder brother towards all states, just as he shows towards his home state Gujarat, and ensure speedy approvals to accelerate regional development.

Revanth Reddy said the state government is preparing to release the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047 on December 9. The blueprint, he said, reflects the government’s ambition to make Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He added that Telangana aims to contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP in the coming decades, aligning its efforts with the Prime Minister’s vision of building a $30 trillion national economy under the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

Seeking the Centre’s active cooperation, the Chief Minister said projects such as Musi rejuvenation, Metro Rail expansion, long-term water security for Hyderabad through Godavari diversion, and the RRR would serve as game changers for the state. He noted that Hyderabad is witnessing rapid urban growth and requires next-generation infrastructure to evolve into one of the world’s most vibrant global cities.

Revanth Reddy informed Khattar that the state government is advancing its sustainability agenda by promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon emissions. As part of these measures, 3,000 electric buses are scheduled to be introduced in Hyderabad in the coming year. He also highlighted the state’s zero-carbon goals and policies encouraging the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

The Chief Minister presented the details of the proposed Bharat Future City project, rising global investments in emerging urban clusters, and the upcoming Dry Port, which is expected to strengthen Telangana’s logistics ecosystem and enhance its economic competitiveness. He said the initiatives would attract large-scale investments and create new engines of growth.

He added that the state government is committed to building a modern, innovation-driven Telangana equipped to meet future challenges, with the cooperation of both the Union government and global investors.