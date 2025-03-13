Revanth upset with Govt Whips, Congress MLAs in Assembly

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed disappointment over the performance of Government whips and party MLAs in the Legislative Assembly for their lack of response to counter BRS MLAs when they disrupted the Governor’s address.

He urged party MLAs and MLCs to adopt a focussed approach while addressing issues in the House. He advised them to select a specific subject, prepare thoroughly, and present their arguments with facts and figures to counter the opposition's criticism effectively.



Revanth Reddy provided several suggestions regarding the conduct and participation of Congress legislators in the ongoing budget session. He said that this is the second full-fledged budget session since the Congress government assumed power in December 2023. The session presents a crucial opportunity to deliberate on the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented over the last 15 months.



He directed all Congress legislators to be present in the House every day and called for better coordination between MLAs and MLCs during debates in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council. He also stressed the importance of maintaining an active presence on social media to highlight government initiatives and counter opposition narratives.



Revanth Reddy announced that he would hold one-on-one meetings with MLAs starting from April 6. He assured them of adequate time to discuss constituency-related issues. He also instructed legislators to prepare detailed constituency-wise reports listing pending developmental works that require immediate attention and fund allocation.





