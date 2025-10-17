Revanth Unveils TG Police Complaints Portal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, unveiled the website and logo of the newly formed Telangana State Police Complaints Authority (TGSPCA) at the Secretariat.

The state government constituted the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) and two District Police Complaints Authorities (DPCAs) for Hyderabad and Warangal in line with the Supreme Court’s directions in a case filed by Prakash Singh and others.

TGSPCA chairman Justice (retd) B. Siva Sankara Rao, special Chief Secretary (Home) C.V. Anand and DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy were present.

The previous BRS government had issued orders between 2013 and 2020 to frame rules and procedures for these authorities but they remained non-functional. The Congress government revived the process by issuing Government Order (GO) 315 on April 13, 2025, appointing the chairman and members to the SPCA and DPCAs.

The TGSPCA aims to promote transparency and accountability in the police system by offering citizens a credible mechanism to lodge complaints related to misconduct, custodial violence, abuse of power and other serious violations. Both the state and district authorities will investigate such complaints, ensure impartial redressal and uphold professionalism and integrity within the force.

They are also mandated to advise the government on protecting complainants and witnesses, strengthening police-community relations and restoring public confidence in law enforcement.

The formation of these authorities is seen as a major step toward police reforms in Telangana to ensure an accountable and citizen-centric policing framework.

Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, CGG DG Ravi Gupta, ADG (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar and senior officials attended the event.