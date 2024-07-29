Revanth twisting facts, misleading the House: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Monday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of misleading the House and harping on issues that are not important.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that Revanth Reddy had lied about a group of retired engineers submitting a report to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, telling him the Medigadda Barrage would not be suitable for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.



In an informal interaction with the media, Harish Rao said, “The CM stretched the truth and read only parts of the Uday (Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana) scheme to support his argument on the BRS signing an agreement to fix meters to agriculture pump sets."



"He accused us of sticking to our posts on Pothireddypadu when Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy was the CM. We had quit our posts even before the government order on Pothireddypadu was issued. It was among the many reasons for our quitting the YSR Cabinet," Harish Rao said, referring to the project which diverted Srisailam water to Rayalaseema.



Accusing the Chief Minister of sticking to his posts, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy did not even make the pretence of quitting at that time. “Statehood was achieved only because of KCR and Revanth did not work for the cause in the 14 years of the movement. If the state was not achieved he would have been with Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.



He recalled that Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier sought no fee charges for the layout regularisation scheme (LRS) but now they were charging a fee, showing their doublespeak.



“The CM is projecting Jaipal Reddy as a Telangana protagonist. Did he make any effort to convince different political parties to form Telangana. It was KCR who convinced 36 parties on the issue. The media should expose these. How can loan waiver of Rs 31,000 crore be done by allocating Rs 26,000 crore in the Budget?" Harish Rao asked.



