Revanth Turning River Project Into a Reserve Bank: KTR

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao slammed the Congress government and the ruling party’s leadership on the way the Musi riverfront development project was being sought to be implemented.

Rama Rao alleged that the Revanth Reddy government “has raised the curtain on the biggest scam in India with its Rs 1.50 lakh crore estimate for the Musi project. It is clear that the Congress is trying to convert the project into a ‘Reserve Bank’ for the next elections.”



He was speaking with reporters at Telangana Bhavan before going to the Rajendranagar constituency to meet families losing their homes. “Revanth Reddy must explain why the Musi project costs more than Namami Gange to cleanse Ganga river which is a`40,000 crore project,” he said.



“If you elect a clown, as the saying goes, all you can expect is a circus,” he said, adding “the government wants to turn it into a real estate project. Why will house owners agree to give up their houses and go to small two-bedroom ones? Who benefits and what is the return on investment on the project?”



Meanwhile, Harish Rao, in a letter to senior congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress government in Telangana unveiled a ‘bulldozer policy’ and its unconstitutional actions have now been exposed before the country.



“Today's High Court observations with respect to the Musi Riverfront and HYDRAA issues are a stark reminder of this. This ‘bulldozer policy’ has become the face of the Telangana Congress government’s cruelty,” he said and asked the Congress leader to advise the Chief Minister to uphold the rule of law.

