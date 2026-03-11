Revanth to Unveil Rs.5,812-crore Musi Revamp Plan

Hyderabad: The state government has invited leaders of political parties, MLAs, intellectuals and representatives of major industry chambers to the ‘Musi Invites’ event at a star hotel in Hyderabad on Friday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will give a PowerPoint presentation on the benefits of the Musi rejuvenation project and release the detailed project report (DPR) for the Gandhi Sarovar project, which forms Phase‑1 of the Musi river development plan.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has sent invitations to a wide range of stakeholders, including environmentalists, ambassadors, foreign embassy representatives, bank officials, NGOs, elected representatives, residents of the Musi basin and other groups.

Official sources said the DPR aims to ensure a continuous flow of fresh water in the river, improve air quality and create a pleasant environment along the banks. The project envisions transforming the riverfront into a vibrant urban space with landscaped parks, recreational facilities and modern infrastructure. The catchment area on both sides will be redesigned with green spaces, roads and public amenities, while boating, children’s play areas and scenic surroundings are expected to make the Musi a major city attraction.

The DPR proposes large‑scale development along a 20‑km stretch from Himayatsagar and Gandipet up to Bapughat, where waters from the reservoirs converge. The government plans to integrate these with water from the Godavari to create a “Triveni Sangam” at Bapughat. The overall development, including Gandhi Sarovar, is estimated to cost about ₹5,812 crore.

MRDCL has divided the project into two zones. Zone‑1, from Himayatsagar to Gandhi Sarovar, is estimated at ₹1,684 crore. Zone‑2, from Gandipet to Gandhi Sarovar, is projected at ₹1,992 crore. Plans include a constant flow of fresh water, beautified banks and 15 bridges along the stretch.

The project also proposes a 100‑foot road on one side of the river and an 80‑foot road on the other, with footpaths, cycling tracks and civic amenities. The river will be desilted, banks levelled and parks developed. Hotels, children’s parks, amphitheatres and small check dams are planned, along with boating facilities at Gandhi Sarovar.

At Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz, 34 acres of government land will be developed under the Gandhi Sarovar tourism project at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. A 100‑metre tower will house meeting halls, offices, a museum and an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi. A Gandhi statue, rising 35 to 50 metres, will be installed atop the structure. Behind it, a colourful circular feature resembling the London Eye will symbolically represent the spinning wheel.

The government has initiated the process of acquiring 98 acres of adjacent defence ministry land. Pipeline works to bring 5 tmc of Godavari water annually from the Kaleshwaram project are underway, with 2.5 tmc earmarked for drinking water and the rest for irrigation and maintaining Musi’s fresh water flow.