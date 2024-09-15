Revanth To Unveil Rajiv Gandhi Statue on Dec. 9

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil the statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana affairs incharge Deepa Das Munshi, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Cabinet ministers, Congress MPs, MLCs and MLAs will take part in the event.

The TPCC has also invited party presidents of all districts, chairpersons of various corporations for the event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had decided to set up the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of Secretariat and the statue of Telangana Talli inside the Secretariat premises.

He announced the unveiling of the statue of Telangana Talli on December 9 to mark the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, who played a key role in the formation of Telangana State as chairperson of Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. It was on this day in December 2009, the UPA government announced the initiation of the process of formation of Telangana State which led to formation of Telangana State on June 2, 2014.