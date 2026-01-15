Revanth to Unveil NextGen Life Sciences Policy at Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the Telangana NextGen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit at Davos next week, positioning the state as a global leader in life sciences and healthcare innovation. The CM-led delegation will leave for Davos on January 18 to attend the annual meeting scheduled from January 19 to 23.

The policy aims to transform Telangana into one of the world’s top three life sciences clusters by 2030 and build a $250 billion life sciences economy. Official sources said the roadmap combines manufacturing excellence with frontier research, innovation and sustainability.

Key initiatives include the establishment of Green Pharma City within Bharat Future City, flagship Pharma Villages between the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road, and ‘1 Bio’, a first-of-its-kind growth-phase centre and biopharma scale-up facility in Genome Valley. Hyderabad already hosts the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) launched by WEF and Niti Aayog.

Officials said the Davos launch will serve as a flagship platform to connect global leaders, investors, researchers and policymakers, showcasing Telangana’s innovation ecosystem and promoting high-value collaborations.

Hyderabad is home to several global pharmaceutical majors, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, MSD, Novartis, Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb. Telangana contributes nearly 40 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical production, hosts more than 250 USFDA-approved facilities and accounts for nearly one-third of the world’s vaccine output, earning it the title of Vaccine Capital of the World. With over 2,000 life sciences companies valued at $80 billion, the state has built a resilient ecosystem supported by progressive policies, infrastructure and talent.

The policy also unveils the strategic roadmap for Green Pharma City, planned as a sustainable industrial cluster near the international airport. The project will integrate zero liquid discharge systems, centralised waste management, energy-efficient utilities and green building standards, while adopting a “Work, Live, Learn, and Play” philosophy to create a holistic ecosystem for professionals and investors. Telangana is also strengthening innovation through more than 20 life sciences and MedTech incubators nurturing startups and advanced research.