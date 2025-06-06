Revanth To Unveil Dattatreya's Memoir

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will release the autobiography of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Shilpakala Vedika near Hitec City on June 8. He will present the first copy to former President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

In a statement, Alai Balai Foundation chairperson Bandaru Vijayalakshmi said the autobiography, titled ‘Pajala Kathe Naa Atmakatha (The Story of People of Telangana is My Story)’, chronicles Dattatreya’s 70-year journey through various spheres of life. It recounts his early days helping his mother sell onions in a Gowliguda street market, his association with the RSS as a pracharak, his relief work during the 1977 Diviseema cyclone, his arrest and time in jail during the Emergency, his tenure as twice Union minister and his current role as Governor.

The event will mark a rare occasion with the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states sharing the dais, as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is also scheduled to attend the launch.

Several dignitaries will also participate, including Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state for heavy industries Srinivasa Varma, former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Governors of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tripura — Abdul Nazir, Dr Kambhampati Haribabu and N. Indrasena Reddy respectively.

