Revanth to Take Part in Sathya Sai Centenary Fete Today
Andhra Pradesh government is officially conducting the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba from November 13 to 23.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit Puttaparthi on Sunday morning to take part in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, scheduled to be held at Sai Kulwant Hall on Sunday.
The CM is learnt to be leaving for Bengaluru on Saturday night from the Shamshabad airport and visit Puttaparthi on Sunday morning.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
