 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Revanth to Take Part in Sathya Sai Centenary Fete Today

Telangana
23 Nov 2025 3:20 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh government is officially conducting the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba from November 13 to 23.

Revanth to Take Part in Sathya Sai Centenary Fete Today
x
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit Puttaparthi on Sunday morning to take part in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, scheduled to be held at Sai Kulwant Hall on Sunday.

The CM is learnt to be leaving for Bengaluru on Saturday night from the Shamshabad airport and visit Puttaparthi on Sunday morning.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations sri satya saibaba A Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X