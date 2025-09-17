Revanth To Strike A Balance Between Welfare And Development

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that his government was determined to strike a fine balance between welfare and development despite severe financial constraints.

Addressing the Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrations at Public Gardens to mark Hyderabad State’s merger with the Indian Union in 1948, the Chief Minister began and ended his speech with a spirited “Jai Telangana.”

Revanth Reddy drew a parallel between September 17, 1948, and December 7, 2023, describing both as milestones in Telangana’s democratic journey. He said the past decade of BRS rule had seen authoritarian governance that undermined the aspirations of the people, and the Congress government had restored democracy with the spirit of the armed struggle. “Our government will not allow arrogance, nepotism, or favouritism. Decisions are being taken only after considering the aspirations of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government would not compromise on securing Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna and Godavari waters. He said the government had devised a legal strategy to secure 904 TMC ft of Krishna waters and set a target to dedicate the Srisailam Left Bank Canal to the people by December 2027.



Listing welfare schemes implemented in the past 18 months, the Chief Minister highlighted measures for farmers, women, students, youth, and the poor. He said the government had waived `20,616 crore in farm loans, benefitting 25.35 lakh farmers, and deposited `9,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa within nine days. Free power was being supplied to 29 lakh agricultural motors at a subsidy cost of `16,691 crore, while 7,178 procurement centres ensured every grain of paddy was purchased with a bonus of `500 per quintal on fine rice. Telangana, he pointed out, produced 2.9 crore tonnes of paddy last year and was expected to cross 2.8 crore tonnes this year, making it the nation’s top contributor.

On social welfare, he recalled the joy he witnessed during Indiramma Illu inaugurations, stressing that housing had become a symbol of dignity for the poor. In the first phase, `22,500 crore was sanctioned for 3,500 houses per assembly constituency, benefitting over 4.5 lakh families. Telangana also became the only state in India to supply free fine rice to 3.1 crore people every month.

The Chief Minister announced that women’s empowerment was central to governance, citing the success of the Indira Mahila Shakti policy, under which petrol bunks and marts managed by women’s federations generated significant profits. Plans were afoot to expand such initiatives across districts under the slogan “Women’s Progress – Telangana’s Development.”



On education, Revanth Reddy said Young India Integrated Model Schools, a Sports University, and a Skill University would transform the learning ecosystem. A new state education policy would also be rolled out soon, he added.



Turning to employment, he said 60,000 government jobs had been filled in just 20 months without controversy. Through the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme, 180 civil services aspirants were given financial assistance of `1 lakh each, and 10 had already secured All India Services.

Revanth Reddy also vowed to make Hyderabad free of drugs, blaming the negligence of previous rulers for turning the city into a hub. With the ‘Eagle’ system in place, Telangana Police won first prize in the World Police Summit 2025 under the drug control category. “We will not tolerate anyone involved in narcotics. Telangana will be a drug-free state,” he declared.

The Chief Minister said Telangana’s governance model rested on freedom, equality, and social justice while competing globally in development. “Every poor person must smile — that is our goal. With people’s support, Telangana will emerge as a role model for the nation,” he said.