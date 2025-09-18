Revanth to showcase Telangana Rising at Delhi biz meet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Thursday evening to participate in the 12th annual meeting of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) on Friday, where he will seek industry’s support for his ambitious “Telangana Rising 2047” vision. The plan aims to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

“We are keen to transform our state and society into one of India’s first fully developed regions by the highest global standards, and we look forward to PAFI playing a proactive role in this ambitious, transformative journey,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, president of PAFI, said this year’s theme reflects the essence of India’s growth strategy — deepening global linkages, strengthening internal competitiveness, and enabling world-class infrastructure. “Our partnership with the State of Telangana exemplifies this, showcasing how progressive state policies are vital to India’s global ascent,” he noted.

Revanth Reddy is scheduled to engage in a panel discussion with Y. Guruswamy Naidu, the founder and CMD of Celkon Group; Rakesh Swami, group president, corporate affairs, Godrej Industries; and Vedika Kapoor, director, communication and government affairs, India Subcontinent, Healeon. He will outline Telangana’s priority sectors for 2047, and seek private sector support for inclusive and sustainable growth, innovation hubs, and future-ready infrastructure across the state.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister is also likely to meet senior AICC leaders during his Delhi visit. He is expected to brief Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and K.C. Venugopal on developments in the state government and the Congress organisation.

Discussions are expected on the pending local bodies elections, which could not be held after the state government passed bills increasing the quota for Backward Classes to 42 per cent — legislation still awaiting clearance from the Governor and the Centre.