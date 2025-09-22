Revanth to Open Batukammakunta Lake on Sept. 25

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the revived Batukammakunta lake in Amberpet on September 25, a day ahead of the festival. The government spent ₹7.40 crore to rejuvenate the lake.

The authorities had cleared weeds and removed debris from the 5-acre 12-gunta lake. Desilting led to the emergence of spring water and the collection of rainwater, giving it a serene appearance. For providing recreational space, the authorities have built a new walking track and a children’s play area around the lake.

According to records in 1962-63, the lake was spread across 16 acres and 13 guntas, including the buffer zone. Now, it has shrunk to 5 acres 12 guntas.

Before HYDRAA started revival efforts, the Batukammakunta lake had become a dumping yard plagued by encroachments and legal disputes.

Residents shared videos expressing their gratitude to the state government. According to locals, the revival of Batukammakunta enhances festivities for them as they immerse Batukammas in this lake.