Revanth To Put RRR Project In Top Gear

Hyderabad:The state government has decided to go ahead with the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, despite growing resistance from farmers in some villages over land acquisition. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed district collectors of Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar — through which the RRR will pass — to expedite the process.

In a review meeting with roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Chief Minister instructed officials to strengthen coordination and ensure the project progresses without delay. He stressed that district collectors must engage directly with affected farmers, offer fair compensation, and convince them of the project’s long-term benefits.

Officials told the Chief Minister that misinformation campaigns, allegedly fuelled by the opposition BRS, were complicating land acquisition. They said “fake alignment maps” were being circulated on social media, claiming the Congress government had altered the route to benefit influential persons at the cost of small farmers.

Revenue officials dismissed these charges as baseless, clarifying that the northern alignment was finalised during the BRS regime, while the southern stretch was released only recently under the present government.

Despite this, the claims have triggered unrest in some villages of Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Yadadri, where farmers have intensified their agitation. Officials reassured the government that the project requires only 2,010 hectares and affects 55 habitations, contrary to claims that hundreds of villages would be displaced. They assured that adequate compensation and rehabilitation will be provided wherever necessary.



Planned 30-50 km beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the RRR is designed to ease congestion in Hyderabad and provide seamless connectivity by linking major national and state highways. Officials said it would boost regional trade, attract investments, encourage industrial growth, and ensure balanced development across Telangana.



What is affected



The detailed alignment of the RRR shows that 55 habitations will be affected

Rangareddy: Amangal, Farukhnagar, Keshampet, Kondurg, Madgul and Talakondapally mandals.

Vikarabad: Mominpet, Nawabpet, Pudur and Vikarabad mandals.

Nalgonda: Chandur, Chintapally, Marriguda and Munugode mandals

Sangareddy: Hatnura, Kondapur, Sadashivpet and Sangareddy mandals.



Siddipet: Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Markook, Rayapol and Vargal mandals.



Medak: Narsapur, Shivampet and Toopran mandals.



Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Choutuppal, Narayanapur, Bhuvanagiri, Turkpally, Valigonda and Yadagirigutta



Mahbubnagar: Balanagar mandal.