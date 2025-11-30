Revanth to Play Messi at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: It’s official. Global football legend Lionel Messi and his team will play Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s team on December 13 at the Uppal Stadium — an event aimed to attract eyeballs around the world to Hyderabad.

“As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit celebrations, and to showcase Telangana to the world, the government is inviting global football legend Lionel Messi to Hyderabad. A grand football match will be held on December 13 at the Uppal Stadium," IT minister D. Sridhar Babu said at a media briefing on Sunday.

Though the state government had announced Messi’s match in Hyderabad, there was no confirmation about the venue which would host the global football icon, who has followers around the world.

The Argentine footballer has over 500 million followers on Instagram, and his match is expected to make over half a billion people aware of the brand Hyderabad and the government’s Telangana Rising initiative.