Revanth, Bhatti To Meet Modi, Rahul in Delhi Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Tuesday night along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to formally invite national leaders for the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9. He will return on Wednesday night.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders and invite them to the event at Bharat Future City.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Revanth Reddy is likely to submit a detailed representation seeking Central support for key infrastructure projects in Telangana. These include funds and approvals for the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Musi river rejuvenation, development of Bharat Future City, the southern stretch of the Regional Ring Road, new radial roads, and proposed high-speed rail corridors such as Hyderabad–Chennai via Amaravati and Hyderabad–Bengaluru.

Revanth Reddy has also decided to extend special invitations to Chief Ministers of all states. As part of this initiative, he has assigned ministers to personally visit various states, meet the respective Chief Ministers and formally hand over the summit invitation letters.

According to official sources, the ministers will travel to the allocated states on December 4 to deliver the invitations. The outreach exercise is aimed at ensuring nationwide participation in the prestigious summit, which the Telangana government is positioning as a major platform for investment, innovation and inter-state collaboration.

Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will visit Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat, Damodar Rajanarasimha will call on the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will meet the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister , and Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been assigned Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will visit Uttar Pradesh, Ponnam Prabhakar Rajasthan, and Konda Surekha will extend invitation the Chhattisgarh CM. Danasari ‘Seethakka’ has been tasked with visiting West Bengal, while Tummala Nageswara Rao will visit Madhya Pradesh. Jupally Krishna Rao will travel to Assam, Vivek Venkatswamy to Bihar, and Vakiti Srihari to Odisha. Adluri Laxman Kumar has been assigned Himachal Pradesh, and Mohammed Azharuddin will meet Maharashtra CM.

In addition, Telangana MPs will visit Delhi to invite Union ministers, Chief Minister of Delhi. The MPs will also invite Governors of all States on behalf of the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit are in full swing. The event will take place at a designated 100-acre site on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where the state government plans to develop Bharat Future City as India’s first net-zero, future-ready urban cluster aimed at combining sustainability with economic growth.

At the summit, the government will unveil its long-term economic vision, outlining strategies to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

To ensure wide participation and global visibility, invitations will be extended to the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers of all states, leading industrialists, economists, sportspersons, media professionals, diplomats and domain experts. The state government has invited around 4,500 delegates from various sectors, and nearly 1,000 have confirmed their participation so far.