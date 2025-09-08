Revanth To Meet FadnavisTo Revive Pranahitha Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold talks on reviving the Pranahitha-Chevella project at Tummidihatti and resolving submergence issues.

He said the project, conceived during the previous Congress regime to irrigate Adilabad, Rangareddy, Tandur and Parigi areas, was abandoned by the previous BRS government in favour of the costly Kaleshwaram project. “Kaleshwaram, which they called a dream project, collapsed within three years and became ‘Kuleshwaram.’ Instead of giving irrigation to Chevella and Tandur, they destroyed Pranahitha-Chevella for their greed,” he charged.

Addressing a public meeting after launching Phase II and III of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme at Gandipet, Revanth Reddy rejected the claims of BRS leaders that Kaleshwaram water was being used for Musi rejuvenation and Hyderabad’s Godavari drinking water schemes, Revanth Reddy stated that water was being drawn from the Yellampalli project, built by the Congress and not Kaleshwaram.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 16 reservoirs built by HMWS&SB and formally initiated the plan to fill Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs as part of the Musi rejuvenation project on the occasion.

“Neither Mallannasagar nor Kaleshwaram supply water for Hyderabad. The source is Sripada Yellampalli (reservoir). It was Congress governments that gave Hyderabad Manjeera waters in 1965, Krishna waters in 2002, and Godavari waters later. Even today, it is Yellampalli that is supplying water,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister recalled the foresight of the Nizam government in constructing Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in 1908, which not only protected Hyderabad from floods but also served its drinking water needs for over a century. He said Hyderabad's population continued to grow at 3 per cent annually, with migrants arriving for livelihood, which has increased the demand for drinking water every year. “Earlier, every summer there used to be agitations in front of the Secretariat. Today, we are ensuring that Godavari water flows into every home,” he said.

Highlighting the Musi rejuvenation plan, Revanth Reddy said 20 tmc ft of Godavari water would be brought to Hyderabad, of which 16 tmc ft would be used for drinking water and 4 tmc ft would be diverted to the Musi for cleansing the river.

He expressed anguish that Musi waters had become poisonous, affecting people and cattle, especially in Nalgonda, and promised to eliminate this hazard. “We are determined to clean Musi. Just as Ganga, Yamuna and Sabarmati were rejuvenated in the BJP-ruled states of UP, Gujarat and Delhi, why should the Musi in Telangana not be,” he asked, criticising both the BRS and the BJP for obstructing the Musi project.

He accused the opposition of spreading lies and resorting to political conspiracies to obstruct development.He called on all parties to work together for the development of Hyderabad, promising that his government would counter every conspiracy.

The Chief Minister assured that the Godavari project, taken up at a cost of `7,658 crore under the hybrid annuity model (HAM, would be completed in two years. He said the initiative was not just about water supply but about transforming Hyderabad into a global city.

“This is Indiramma Rajyam, where justice will be done to the poor. Telangana Rising-2047 vision will be dedicated to the people on December 9. No matter how many obstacles are created, we will overcome them,” Revanth Reddy said.