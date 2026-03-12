Revanth To Make Musi Presentation Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will make a detailed presentation to more than 500 experts and stakeholders, including lenders, on the Musi Rejuvenation Project on Friday.

Officials of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is extending loans for the project, along with representatives from various sectors, have been invited as the state government seeks to involve different sections of society and explain the project’s objectives and implementation strategy.

During the presentation, the Chief Minister will release the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-I of the project, estimated to cost Rs 5,812 crore, and outline the expected benefits of the Musi rejuvenation initiative.

The presentation comes amid criticism from opposition parties and concerns raised by residents of the Musi river basin. The Chief Minister is expected to address these concerns and outline the government’s approach, while assuring that those affected by land acquisition will not suffer losses and will be supported by the government.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council, the Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts. Invitations have also been extended to leaders of major political parties, including Congress, BJP, BRS, AIMIM, CPM and CPI.

Representatives from the industry, real estate, pharma and hospitality sectors, along with Gandhians, environmentalists, retired judges, advocates general, senior lawyers, urban planning experts, architects, IT professionals and doctors, have also been invited. Consultants from various countries and several nationally recognised personalities are expected to participate.

Musi rejuvenation initiative is planned in five phases.

In the first phase, the government proposes to develop a 21-km stretch between Himayatsagar and Osmansagar up to Bapu Ghat.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will unveil details of the first phase ahead of the Legislative Assembly Budget Session scheduled to begin on March 16, while continuing consultations with stakeholders.

Gandhi Sarovar project will be developed at Bapu Ghat at an estimated cost of `400 crore on about 34 acres of tourism department land within a 60-acre government land parcel.

A tower rising up to 100 metres will be constructed with meeting halls, offices, a museum and exhibition galleries showcasing the life and history of Mahatma Gandhi.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, between 35 and 50 metres in height, will be installed on the tower.

The development plan includes beautification of the river and its surroundings along a 21-km stretch.

Four advanced sewage treatment plants using Japanese technology will be set up to ensure that no untreated sewage flows into the river.

15 weirs are proposed between Osmansagar-Himayatsagar and Gandhi Sarovar.

Boating facilities are planned up to the proposed lake.

Government plans to develop parks, hotels and amphitheatres along the riverbanks through public-private partnerships to promote tourism and recreation.

Protection walls will be constructed on both sides of the river to withstand floods of up to 1.5 lakh cusecs.