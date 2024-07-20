Revanth to leave for Delhi today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will leave for Delhi on Sunday, official sources said. He will meet Union ministers to seek funds for Telangana ahead of the Union Budget, which is to be tabled on July 23.

He is expected to return on Monday since the budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin on Tuesday.

Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi again on July 27 to participate in the Niti Aayog meeting that has been convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party sources said that Reddy will meet the party’s top leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and its general secretary K.C. Venugopal, during his Delhi stay.

The Chief Minister will invite Rahul Gandhi for the proposed farmers' thanksgiving rally in Warangal to celebrate the implementation of the `2 lakh crop loan waiver scheme. The date for the rally is yet to be finalised.

Party sources said that Revanth Reddy will also discuss his cabinet expansion and appointment of a new TPCC chief in his place during his interaction with the party’s central leadership.