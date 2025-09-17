Revanth to Lead Praja Palana Dinotsavam Celebrations

Hyderabad: The state government will celebrate “Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam” (People’s Governance Day) on Wednesday across Telangana to commemorate the merger of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unfurl the National Flag at Public Gardens and address the people, marking the second official celebration of this event under the Congress government. Ministers will participate in celebrations at all district headquarters.

Until 2023, successive state governments refrained from holding official programmes on September 17. The BRS government, for the first time, observed the day last year as “National Integration Day.” After assuming office in December 2023, the Congress government rechristened the event as “Praja Palana Dinotsavam,” emphasising democratic governance and public participation.

The Central government, however, will celebrate this day as “Hyderabad Liberation Day” at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Wednesday, with defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G. Kishan Reddy, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will also attend. The Union government has been observing Liberation Day for several years, with Union home minister Amit Shah participating in the 2023 event.

Political interpretations of September 17 continue to differ sharply across parties. The BJP has consistently described it as the day of liberation from the oppressive rule of the Nizam and, for two decades, has demanded official recognition by the state. The BJP leaders allege that successive governments in both undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana avoided celebrating it due to vote-bank politics.

The BRS chose to call it “National Integration Day,” projecting it as a symbol of unity, while the present Congress dispensation highlights it as a celebration of people-centric governance.

Adding another perspective, the CPI observes September 17 as the culmination of the Telangana Armed Struggle spearheaded by Communist forces, which it claims played a decisive role in compelling the Nizam’s administration to accede to India.