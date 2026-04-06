Revanth to Lay Stone for Basar Saraswati Temple Works

Adilabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone on Monday for a Rs.225-crore development project at the Basar Saraswati temple, aimed at upgrading facilities and positioning it as a major spiritual tourism destination.

Officials said the project seeks to enhance infrastructure at the temple, which attracts devotees from Telangana as well as neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The shrine is regarded as the second Saraswati temple in the country.

Congress leaders alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the temple’s development during its 10-year tenure.

Authorities said improved rail connectivity linking Basar with northern India is expected to increase footfall. Development works will be carried out in accordance with Agama Shastra, without affecting the sanctity of the temple.

The plan includes widening of roads in the town and within temple premises in view of rising pilgrim numbers. Temple authorities said arrangements would be made for hassle-free darshan, including expanded queue systems and regulated movement of devotees to prevent untoward incidents.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple during occasions such as Vasantha Panchami and Sharadiya Navaratri, when rituals including the initiation of children into learning are performed.

Officials said the Chief Minister will perform special pujas at the temple on Monday. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Boath in Adilabad district.

Congress leaders from Nizamabad district are preparing to reach Basar ahead of the visit.

Government advisor and Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy has already left for Hyderabad and is expected to accompany the Chief Minister to Basar.

Safety measures will be strengthened at Pushkara ghats along the Godavari river, particularly in view of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the government aims to develop Basar as a spiritual tourism hub with improved amenities and safety for pilgrims. He said works are being taken up under a master plan for the temple’s development.

He said the state is preparing to conduct the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027 on par with the Kumbh Mela. Officials indicated that new ghats would be constructed and existing ones repaired as part of the preparations.