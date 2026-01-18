Revanth to Launch Works in Khammam, Hold Cabinet Meet at Medaram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will undertake a two-day tour of Khammam and Mulugu districts on Sunday and Monday, during which he will launch multiple development works, attend a public meeting marking the CPI centenary celebrations, and hold a State Cabinet meeting at Medaram.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will depart from Begumpet at 10.45 am on Sunday by helicopter and reach Khammam by 11.45 am. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects in Edulapuram Municipality, including a nursing college, Maddulapalli agricultural market yard, JNTU College, and the construction of a 100-bed government hospital at Kusumanchi.

Later, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with public representatives. At 2.30 pm, he will attend the CPI centenary celebrations public meeting at BNR Degree College in Khammam.

In the evening, he will leave Khammam at 4.30 pm by helicopter and arrive at Medaram in Mulugu district. At 5 pm, a State Cabinet meeting will be held at Haritha Hotel, Medaram.

At 6.30 pm, the Chief Minister will inspect ongoing development works in Medaram, including visits from the Police Command Control Centre to Haritha Y Junction, the Jampanna Vagu memorial, and the Medaram RTC bus stand. Cultural programmes are scheduled at the Medaram temple exit centre at 7 pm. The Chief Minister will stay overnight at Haritha Hotel, Medaram.

On Monday (January 19), the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed pylon at the Samakka–Saralamma Gaddela premises at 6.30 am and perform special prayers to the forest deities.