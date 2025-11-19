Revanth To Launch Indiramma Sari Distribution Today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the distribution of Indiramma saris for women on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that one crore saris will be distributed in two phases, in rural areas from November 19 to December 9, Telangana Talli Avatarana Dinotsavam, and in urban areas from March 1 to 8, International Women’s Day.

At a review meeting held with senior officials along with panchayat raj minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed officials to distribute the saris, made entirely by handloom workers of Sircilla, to every eligible woman.

In the wake of the delay in production, the Chief Minister directed officials to take up the distribution of saris in two phases.

Directing officials to not o compromise on the quality of the saris under any circumstances, Revanth Reddy said that the use of technology was a must to ensure that the distribution was transparent and asked them to continuously monitor the distribution process.

The Chief Minister launches the distribution of Indiramma saris at 12 noon on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road. Later, he will address the gathering of women from rural areas through video conference from the Secretariat. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs will participate in the video conference from the Collectorates in respective districts.