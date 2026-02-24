Revanth to Kick Off 3-Month Welfare Outreach Before Formation Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is learnt to have drawn up a plan for a three-month-long public outreach from March 3 to June 2, Telangana Formation Day. He intends to showcase welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by the Congress government while strengthening direct engagement with people, sources said

Official sources said the decision was taken during the Monday’s Cabinet meeting. As part of the programme, the government plans to organise special events every day from March 3, highlighting achievements of various departments. The Chief Minister reportedly instructed officials to prepare comprehensive reports on development and welfare initiatives undertaken by each department and design programmes that focus on addressing public grievances at the grassroots level.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is understood to have briefed the Cabinet on the proposed outreach. A Cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been constituted to finalise the plan. The sub-committee has been asked to study departmental reports and submit recommendations at the next Cabinet meeting on the nature and implementation of outreach activities.

Sources also indicated that the Chief Minister is not inclined to conduct ZPTC and MPTC elections immediately, during the ongoing examination season which would end in the first week of April.

Another key factor influencing the decision is the proposed 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, which remains pending with the Centre and was under judicial consideration in the Telangana High Court. The Chief Minister reportedly stated that it would be prudent to wait for clarity either from the Union government or the court.

The government had conducted gram panchayat elections in December last and municipal elections without implementing the enhanced BC quota. Revanth Reddy is understood to be in favour of conducting mandal and district parishad elections only after ensuring implementation of the proposed 42 per cent BC reservation, in line with the Congress party’s commitment to Backward Classes communities.

The Cabinet is learnt to have discussed several political and administrative issues beyond the official agenda, including the status of the two BC reservation bills passed by the Telangana Assembly and forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent. The Bills seek to provide 42 per cent reservations for BCs in education, employment and local body elections, but has not yet received approval, while implementation efforts have also faced legal hurdles following a High Court stay.

Ministers reportedly supported the Chief Minister’s view that elections to ZPTCs and MPTCs should be deferred until clarity emerges on the BC reservation issue. Revanth Reddy is also said to have urged party leaders to sustain the momentum achieved in the recent municipal elections in all future elections.