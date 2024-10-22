Revanth to Join Priyanka’s Nomination Process Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left for Wayanad on Tuesday evening to participate in the nomination filing process of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on Wednesday. The event will see the attendance of several senior Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC top leader Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

According to party sources, the Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states — Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh — will participate in the proceedings. In addition to filing her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi will lead a roadshow in Kalpetta on Wednesday, with Revanth Reddy set to join her.

The Wayanad bypoll holds significant importance for the Congress. This will be Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral contest, and her candidacy is seen as a strategic move, given her family’s prominent role in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi, who previously won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the recent Lok Sabha elections, vacated the Wayanad seat to retain Rae Bareli, prompting the by-election.

Priyanka Gandhi's nomination aims to solidify the Congress's influence in Wayanad, a constituency traditionally aligned with the party. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has officially endorsed her candidacy.

The byelections are scheduled for November 13, with the results on November 23. If Priyanka Gandhi wins, this could mark the first time that all three Gandhis — Sonia Gandhi (Rajya Sabha), Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi (Lok Sabha) — serve in Parliament together.