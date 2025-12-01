Revanth To Invite Modi, Rahul for Telangana Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and invite them for the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

The government will also extend invitations to Union ministers, Chief Ministers of all states, eminent industrialists, prominent economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats and experts from various fields. State ministers and senior officials will deliver invitations appropriate to the stature of the invitees.

The government will constitute an invitation committee to oversee the exercise. The committee will look after the process of dispatching invitations, coordinating the arrival of guests, ensuring required hospitality, and appointing senior officials to assist and guide them. The committee will be coordinated by Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh.

The Chief Minister will monitor invitation-related updates through a digital dashboard. So far, the government has sent invitations to 4,500 representatives from various sectors, of whom 1,000 have already confirmed participation, said special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan.