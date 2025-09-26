Revanth to Inaugurate Revived Bathukammakunta at Amberpet on Friday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the revived Bathukammakunta at Amberpet and dedicate it to the people of Hyderabad on Friday, in time for the Bathukamma celebrations. The Telangana High Court, which heard a petition seeking to stop the celebrations at the site, adjourned the case to October 9.

Once a dumping ground filled with debris, wild growth of shrubs and encroachments, the lake was restored by HYDRAA after fighting off claimants to the lake area. Multiple cases were filed at different courts, including the High Court, with cases still being pending.

The restored lake, which spans over 4.75 acres, has water spread at 2.36 acres. HYDRAA has since built a wide ghat with steps, two gazebos, a children’s play area, an open gym and a walking track on the bund around the lake.

HYDRAA officials said all works at the lake were complete. “Our restoration works here are acknowledged and appreciated by multiple agencies and people across the country. Tomorrow (Friday), thousands of people are expected to participate and celebrate Bathukamma festival here”, a HYDRAA official said.