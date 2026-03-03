Revanth to Finalise 99-day Public Outreach Calendar Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will finalise a calendar for the 99-day ‘Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika’ programme, which is aimed at taking government schemes, development works and welfare programmes closer to the people. The Chief Minister had announced the programme on February 28.

Ahead of the Collectors’ Conference on Tuesday, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao held a preparatory meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Monday and briefed officials on subjects to be discussed.

During the forenoon session of the conference, district collectors will be sensitised on the forthcoming Census enumeration exercise. The Chief Secretary stressed the need for thorough groundwork at the district level to ensure accurate, transparent and time-bound enumeration.

In the afternoon session, collectors will be briefed on the 99-day action plan, with emphasis on priority development works, expeditious land acquisition and timely forest clearances. Departments have been directed to prepare detailed presentations outlining targets, timelines and monitoring mechanisms to align district administrations with the state’s developmental roadmap.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy, special chief secretaries Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjay Kumar and Vikas Raj, principal secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Ahmed Nadeem, secretaries Lokesh Kumar and Christina Z. Chongthu, CIPR Ch. Priyanka and senior officials from various departments attended the preparatory meeting.